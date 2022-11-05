Nebraska Star Has Blunt Reaction To Blowing Lead

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska senior Caleb Tanor shared a blunt reaction to the Cornhuskers blowing a lead against Minnesota this afternoon.

Tanor and the Nebraska defense held the Gophers to zero points through the first two quarters, claiming a 10-0 halftime lead. They later crumbled in the second half, allowing 20 points and ending the game with a 20-13 loss.

“They wanted it more than us," Tanor said. "We got too comfortable... We've got to come out in the second half harder than we did in the first half."

Tanor, Nebraska's co-defensive captain, finished the game with six total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Cornhuskers are now 3-6 on the season, dropping each of their last three games. The program is still on the hunt for its next head coach following the firing of Scott Frost earlier this year.

Nebraska has a tough bounce-back matchup against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines next weekend.