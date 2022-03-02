Nebraska Takes Down No. 23 Ohio State In Major Upset: Fans React

An upset-packed week of college basketball continued with yet another unexpected outcome on Tuesday night.

Earlier this evening, the unranked Nebraska Cornhuskers took down the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes with a 78-70 win in Columbus.

Heading into tonight’s away contest, the Huskers were dead last in the Big Ten with a 2-16 conference record (8-21 overall). This upset victory was the program’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2019.

Nebraska pulls off the upset against No. 23 Ohio State‼️ @HuskerHoops Their first win against a ranked opponent since 2019 👏 pic.twitter.com/9d4IEoACwf — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2022

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this outstanding win for Nebraska and shocking stumble for Ohio State.

“Is this [Nebraska] team going to find a way to run through the big 10 tourney and make the dance and be the first Nebrasketball team to win a tourney game in the most unlikely of all scenarios?” one Huskers fan jokingly overreacted.

“Nebraska won’t play much in March, but I’m stoked to see them get in on a little bit of madness,” another added.

Ohio State had avoided back-to-back losses all year then ran into that classic Maryland-Nebraska buzzsaw — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) March 2, 2022

Final: Nebraska 78 – 70 over Ohio State!

A road win!

A ranked opponent win!

A confident win!

This is weird — CornNation (@CornNation) March 2, 2022

Had the Buckeyes taken care of business on their home court, they would’ve overtaken the Iowa Hawkeyes for the all-important No. 4 seed as they head into this year’s Big Ten Tournament. Now the No. 5 seed, Ohio State will take on Michigan State and Michigan to close out the regular season.

Heading into tonight’s game, ESPN bracket expert Joe Lunardi had the Buckeyes as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.