Nebraska Volleyball Sells Out Scrimmage: Fans React

Nebraska sports fans just can't get enough of their teams and the numbers for a mere scrimmage should be proof of that.

The Cornhuskers recorded a sellout for their volleyball scrimmage today. Nearly 8,000 fans showed up at the annual Red-White scrimmage ahead of Friday's season-opener.

Speaking to the media, head coach John Cook admitted that he was "blown away" by the support from the fans. He said that he couldn't imagine a packed house for the Red-White game.

“It’s hard to put into words because you never think you’re going to pack a Red-White game,” Cook said, via Saturday Tradition. “I walked in today and I was just blown away.”

Cook admitted that the last two Red-White scrimmages have been very sparsely attended. He suspected that the pandemic might have played a factor in that.

“The difference today — I don’t know if it had to do with COVID, but the last couple Red-Whites we’ve had, it’s like been Love Library. Super quiet,” Cook said. “And today? People were fired up. They were into it. That’s why there’s no place like Nebraska.”

But there's good reason for Nebraska fans to be so hyped for volleyball this year. They enter the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.

Their opener against Tulsa will be August 26 and will air on the Big Ten Network.