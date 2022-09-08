Nebraska Volleyball Shattered NCAA Record Wednesday Night

OMAHA, NE - SEPTEMBER 07: Kaitlyn Hord #23 of Nebraska Cornhuskers attacks against Kiara Reinhardt #5 of Creighton Bluejays at CHI Health Center on September 7, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Nebraska sports fans have always been very attached to their volleyball program. They've become so passionate that they're even starting to break NCAA records.

Last night Nebraska shattered the record for the largest crowd for a volleyball game in NCAA history as they took on in-state rival Creighton. 15,797 fans watched from the CHI Health Center in Omaha as the Huskers topped the Blue Jays.

This same in-state rivalry held the old record as well. 14,022 fans watched the two sides play in 2018.

CHI Health Center of Omaha has a reputation for setting attendance records. But Nebraska itself has been a focal point of many NCAA records.

The school pointed out that the 13 highest-attended regular games in NCAA history have all involved the Huskers.

Nebraska has been a national powerhouse in women's volleyball for decades. While head coach John Cook has taken them to new heights with four national titles and three more trips to the national title game, the Cornhuskers have been a force in the sport since the program was founded in the 1970s.

The Huskers are one of five teams to have a perfect season and hold numerous records including total wins, consecutive winning seasons, assists in a single match and blocks per set in a season.

If Nebraska makes the NCAA title game again, tens of thousands will be there to watch.

Will Nebraska break any more records this coming season?