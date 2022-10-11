Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures.

On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what went into his decision:

After the Oklahoma game, I discussed with my family that it was best for me to redshirt for the rest of this season. With continuous conversations and prayers, I believe it is in my best interest to continue my collegiate career elsewhere. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it is necessary to continue to grow as an athlete and find a home where I can showcase my abilities in the best way possible.

Garcia-Castaneda had a breakout game against Northwestern where he brought in five balls for 120 yards and a touchdown.

He originally transferred to Nebraska from New Mexico State.