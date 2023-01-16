Nebraska Wide Receiver Reportedly Changes Transfer Decision

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After fears that Nebraska would lose wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the transfer portal, it appears he's not leaving Lincoln just yet.

Per On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz, the junior wideout has withdrawn his name from the portal, which could turn out to be a huge win for Matt Rhule and staff.

Garcia-Castaneda entered his name in the transfer portal back in October after being unhappy with his role in the offense after interim HC Mickey Joseph took over.

The New Mexico transfer starred in the Huskers' loss to Northwestern in Dublin, hauling in four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. However, in the three games that followed, the upperclassman was seemingly shut out of the game plan; recording a combined one catch for zero yards on just three targets.

Now it looks like Garcia-Castaneda will be giving it another shot with Nebraska, which will hopefully net better results in 2023 and beyond.