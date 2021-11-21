Nebraska Wideout Has Crushing Quote Following Loss

Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin.

The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers.

They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.

After this loss, star receiver Samori Toure spoke to the media and looks to be fed up with losing these close games.

“It’s just hard when you battle all game and feel like you do a lot of things right. It’s just not enough,” Tour said.

— Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) November 21, 2021

Toure had another stellar outing for the Cornhuskers as he finished with 113 yards and one touchdown on seven receptions.

He was the only receiver to catch a touchdown from quarterback Adrian Martinez, who struggled. Martinez finished with 351 yards and one touchdown pass but also threw two costly interceptions.

Before this loss, Nebraska only lost by nine to Ohio State on Nov. 6 and then lost by five to Purdue on Oct. 30, 28-23.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking one came on Oct. 9 against Michigan. Nebraska was up 22-19 heading into the fourth quarter and then got outscored 13-7 to ultimately lose 32-29.

The program (and fanbase) will have to be hoping that head coach Scott Frost fixes this next season.