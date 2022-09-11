Nebraska's Casey Thompson Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Loss

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska's Casey Thompson did more than enough to get the win on Saturday, throwing for over 300 yards and scoring four total touchdowns, but the Huskers still found a way to lose to FCS Georgia Southern.

After the game, the Texas transfer was asked where Nebraska goes from here. To which the QB replied:

Just control what you can control. I play offense. I play quarterback.

On the bright side, the Huskers offense put up 42 points. Unfortunately, they gave up 45.

With each passing week it's getting harder to find the silver lining in Nebraska's football cloud. The Cornhuskers are just 16-31 in the Scott Frost era and that light at the end of the tunnel is growing more and more dim.

Hard to imagine it'll get any better facing No. 7 Oklahoma next week.