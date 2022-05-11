Nebraska's Scott Frost Hire Receives A New Grade

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches action before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It's hardly controversial to say that Scott Frost's tenure at Nebraska has been a rough one. But one outlet that sang Frost's praises upon his hiring is now stepping back from it because of those struggles.

In a recent feature for CBS Sports, college football analyst Tom Fornelli re-graded the hire of Frost from 2018. Fornelli initially graded the Frost hire as an A. But today he re-graded it as a D.

Fornelli cited Frost failing to live up to expectations and not even coming close to doing so. He noted that Frost bought himself more time by taking a paycut, but that he's running out of time.

"Not only has Frost failed to live up to the expectations placed upon him when he was brought home from UCF, but he hasn't come close. The Huskers haven't reached a bowl game under Frost, and he enters the 2022 season on one of the hottest seats in the country. He's following the Jim Harbaugh plan of taking a pay cut to buy himself another year, but while he doesn't necessarily need the playoff berth Harbaugh earned with Michigan last season, if Nebraska fails to earn a bowl game bid again, not even a pay cut will save him in 2023," Fornelli wrote, via CBSSports.com.

In four seasons with the Huskers, Scott Frost is 15-29 and has never had more than five wins in a season. Against his Big Ten rivals, he's never had more than three wins in a season.

The 2021 season was a low water mark for Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They went 3-9 with just one win in the Big Ten.

2022 is widely considered a make-or-break year for Frost. If he doesn't get Nebraska back to respectability - or a bowl game - this year, he's as good as gone.

Will Scott Frost make it through 2022?