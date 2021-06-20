Report: Another Big Talent Could Be Leaving ESPN

According to a report from Front Office Sports, another big talent could be on their way out of ESPN this summer.

It’s been a notable year for ESPN, which has had many significant departures, including Kenny Mayne and Dan Le Batard, among others.

According to the latest from Front Office Sports, another longtime ESPN host is reportedly considering a departure from the network.

Neil Everett, 59, has been with ESPN for 21 years. He’s most known for hosting the 1 a.m. E.T. SportsCenter. According to Front Office Sports, Everett could be on his way out of the company this summer.

Everett, 59, has been a fixture on the 1 a.m. ET “SportsCenter” with longtime partner Stan Verrett. Everett’s current deal with ESPN expires this summer, said sources. But ESPN might not want to break up the chemistry between Everett and Verrett, who both moved to the West Coast in March of 2009, to co-host the 1 a.m. ET SportsCenter. Only a decade later, their show often draws the largest SportsCenter audience of the day.

While Everett’s deal expires this summer, an extension is possible. However, he could join the list of notable names to leave the company.

Though ESPN has let several big names go, they continue to sign major extensions, including ones with Tony Reali, Chris Berman and Rece Davis, among others.