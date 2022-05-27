Nelly Korda Announces Official Decision On U.S. Women's Open

KAWAGOE, JAPAN - AUGUST 07: Nelly Korda of Team United States celebrates with the gold medal at the victory ceremony after the final round of the Women's Individual Stroke Play on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on August 07, 2021 in Kawagoe, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda has officially announced her return to competitive golf.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the American superstar revealed that she'll be teeing of in this year's United States Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.

"See you guys @uswomensopen next week," she wrote.

Korda has been away from competitive golf since she was diagnosed with a blood clot back in early March. The 23-year-old golfer underwent surgery to have the clot removed.

Korda appeared in three events before her surgery this year. Her most recent appearance was at the LPGA Drive On Championship in February.

The golf world was tipped off to Korda's potential U.S. Open return when her name was included on Wednesday's media availability schedule release.

The four-time winner on the LPGA Tour also posted a video hitting balls last week.

Given her high regard for next week's major tournament, it makes sense that Korda would want to return for the 2022 U.S. Open.

“Any major is a major, but the one that holds a significant meaning to me is the U.S. Open,” Korda said back in 2020, per Golf Digest.

Korda's media availability at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club is scheduled for Tuesday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. ET.