Nelly Korda Appears To Make Decision On U.S. Open

KAWAGOE, JAPAN - AUGUST 07: Nelly Korda of Team United States celebrates with the gold medal at the victory ceremony after the final round of the Women's Individual Stroke Play on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on August 07, 2021 in Kawagoe, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The media availability schedule for next week's United States Women’s Open may have broken some big-time news.

Former World No. 1 Nelly Korda is one of the golfers scheduled to field questions prior to the event, per a schedule release from the USGA on Wednesday.

Korda has been away from competitive golf since she was diagnosed with a blood clot back in early March. The 23-year-old American underwent surgery to have the clot removed.

Just last week, the women's golf superstar posted a video hitting balls on the range.

Korda posted a career year in 2021, notching four LPGA Tour wins and her first major victory at the Women’s PGA Championship. She also claimed an Olympic gold medal for individual stroke play at the Tokyo Games.

Given her high regard for next week's major tournament, it makes sense that Korda would want to return for the 2022 U.S. Open.

“Any major is a major, but the one that holds a significant meaning to me is the U.S. Open,” Korda said back in 2020, per Golf Digest.

Korda appeared in three events before her surgery this year. Her most recent appearance was at the LPGA Drive On Championship in February.

Korda's media availability at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club is scheduled for Tuesday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. ET.