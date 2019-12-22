Report: Eagles WR Not Playing Today vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their pivotal NFC East showdown at Lincoln Financial Field this afternoon. Carson Wentz’s wide receivers will be lacking in depth today, unfortunately.

Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor has been listed as “questionable” for this afternoon’s contest. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that he will not play.

The Eagles wide receiver is dealing with a knee injury.

“Eagles’ WR Nelson Agholor, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a knee injury, will not play vs. Cowboys, per source,” he reports.

Agholor didn’t practice all week, so this isn’t very surprising news.

The Eagles wide receiver has 39 catches for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns on the season.

Philadelphia and Dallas are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. today. The game will be on FOX.