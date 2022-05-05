Netflix Announces A Decision On "Drive To Survive"

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 18, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Perhaps no show in history has done for its spot what the Netflix series "Drive To Survive" has done for Formula 1 - at least in the United States.

Over the past few years, the sport has grown immensely in the U.S. and was even picked up by ESPN as a result. On Thursday afternoon, those who enjoy the show received some good news.

The series has been renewed for two more seasons, according to a release from Formula 1.

While the show will be back, one of the most popular drivers in the world might not be taking part. Late last year, Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen made it clear he doesn't want to be part of the series moving forward.

“I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America,” Verstappen told the Associated Press. “But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it.”

“They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show. I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

Verstappen is the reigning world champion.