Netherlands Star Trolls Charles Barkley After Eliminating U.S.
Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay had message for NBA on TNT's Charles Barkley following the Netherlands 3-1 World Cup win over the United States on Saturday.
Tweeting, "Lotta bark, no bite," with a photo of the Hall of Famer and the final score; taking him at Chuck's guarantee that the Netherlands would "be in trouble."
Fans reacted to Depay's troll job.
"Please humble these frauds," a user tweeted at Lionel Messi.
You’re named after a city in Tennessee pipe down," another replied.
"You’re a big club bust," commented Will Forbes.
"Bro took Charles Barkley of all people seriously," a fan laughed.
"Like your stint at Manchester United," another shot back.
"You already cooked us in the actual game," a team USA supporter cried.
"Memphis coming through after the game too!" commented Michael Eaves.
The Netherlands will meet Argentina in the quarterfinals on Friday.