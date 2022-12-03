Netherlands Star Trolls Charles Barkley After Eliminating U.S.

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay had message for NBA on TNT's Charles Barkley following the Netherlands 3-1 World Cup win over the United States on Saturday.

Tweeting, "Lotta bark, no bite," with a photo of the Hall of Famer and the final score; taking him at Chuck's guarantee that the Netherlands would "be in trouble."

Fans reacted to Depay's troll job.

"Please humble these frauds," a user tweeted at Lionel Messi.

You’re named after a city in Tennessee pipe down," another replied.

"You’re a big club bust," commented Will Forbes.

"Bro took Charles Barkley of all people seriously," a fan laughed.

"Like your stint at Manchester United," another shot back.

"You already cooked us in the actual game," a team USA supporter cried.

"Memphis coming through after the game too!" commented Michael Eaves.

The Netherlands will meet Argentina in the quarterfinals on Friday.