Nets Announce Decision On Kyrie Irving For Lakers Game

Despite having served the minimum five games for his ongoing suspension, Kyrie Irving will not suit up for tomorrow night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard is suspended for refusing to denounce the anti-semitic tropes used in a documentary he promoted on social media.

Irving's suspension went into effect for a November 4 matchup against the Washington Wizards. Nets owner Joe Tsai set the suspension at a minimum of five games and set some specific return-to-play requirements for the star point guard.

Tsai recently met with Irving and concluded that he had "no hate toward Jewish people."

“Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday," Tsai said on Friday. "We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.

“The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”

The Nets are 3-1 since Irving's suspension began. The team will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers later this afternoon.