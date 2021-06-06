Nets Announce Injury Diagnosis For James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets will be without star point guard James Harden for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference second round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden missed most of Game 1 against the Bucks on Saturday evening. The All-NBA point guard had to leave the contest with hamstring trouble. The Nets still managed to get a win, defeating the Bucks, 115-107, in Game 1 of the series.

Game 2 is shaping up to be more difficult, though.

Brooklyn announced on Sunday afternoon that Harden is out for the second game of the series. It is unclear if he will be available for Game 3.

The Nets announced an official injury diagnosis on Sunday afternoon.

“James Harden has been diagnosed with right hamstring tightness. He is listed as Out for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Milwaukee. Further updates will be issued as appropriate,” the Nets tweeted.

Brooklyn Nets Medical Update: James Harden has been diagnosed with right hamstring tightness. He is listed as Out for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Milwaukee. Further updates will be issued as appropriate. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 6, 2021

The Nets are still in OK shape with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, though they likely need Harden to make a legitimate run at a championship.

Game 2 of the playoff series is set for Monday evening.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. E.T.