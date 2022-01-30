Nets Announce New Decision On James Harden

Nets star guard James Harden will be out for Saturday night’s game against the Warriors.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden has been dealing with a right hand strain.

Nets say James Harden is out for tonight's game vs. Warriors due to a right hand strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2022

Harden was originally questionable for this game before being ruled out a few moments after he got the designation.

Per NetsDaily.com, head coach Steve Nash said that Harden’s hand has been bothering him for a few days.

“James’ hand has been bothering him for a few days at least. He thought it was nothing, and then it really flared up this morning when he woke up,” Nash said. “Obviously irritated with what he was feeling yesterday, and then this morning he woke up with some irritation. We had a scan and I think what we’re calling is a hand strain from the doctor.”

Harden’s been having a good season for Brooklyn as he’s been averaging 23 points per game while also shooting 42% from the floor. He’s also averaged 10 assists and eight rebounds per game as well.

The Nets are currently 29-19 this season but have lost three straight and six of their last 10.

Tip-off against the Warriors will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.