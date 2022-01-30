The Spun

Nets Announce New Decision On James Harden

James Harden on the Nets against the Lakers.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on January 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

Nets star guard James Harden will be out for Saturday night’s game against the Warriors.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden has been dealing with a right hand strain.

Harden was originally questionable for this game before being ruled out a few moments after he got the designation.

Per NetsDaily.com, head coach Steve Nash said that Harden’s hand has been bothering him for a few days.

“James’ hand has been bothering him for a few days at least. He thought it was nothing, and then it really flared up this morning when he woke up,” Nash said. “Obviously irritated with what he was feeling yesterday, and then this morning he woke up with some irritation. We had a scan and I think what we’re calling is a hand strain from the doctor.”

Harden’s been having a good season for Brooklyn as he’s been averaging 23 points per game while also shooting 42% from the floor. He’s also averaged 10 assists and eight rebounds per game as well.

The Nets are currently 29-19 this season but have lost three straight and six of their last 10.

Tip-off against the Warriors will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

