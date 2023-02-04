Nets Coach Asked If Kyrie Irving Let The Team Down

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles downcourt against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Just when things were starting to go well for the Brooklyn Nets, they got some tough news earlier this week.

Star guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade on Friday, just six days before the NBA trade deadline. He wants to be on a new team even though the Nets are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-20 record.

Irving is unlikely to play on Saturday evening against the Washington Wizards and it led one media member to ask if Irving is letting the team down with this request. Head coach Jacque Vaughn didn't exactly say no.

"I think you have a responsibility as a basketball player like I do as a coach. I show up, I do my job every single day, that's what I signed up for, and that's my expectation for one through seventeen," Vaughn said.

This is a great quote from a coach who didn't deserve to be put in this situation. Vaughn has been able to help turn the Nets around after he took over for Steve Nash last November.

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns are interested in acquiring Irving before next Thursday's deadline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There's also a chance that more teams could enter the sweepstakes.

This is a pivotal point in the Nets' franchise history and it remains to be seen what happens over the next five days.