Nets Coach Steve Nash Sends Clear Message Before NBA Trade Deadline

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash doesn’t think the organization will make changes leading up to the trade deadline.

In fact, Nash went as far as to say that the roster will be the same after the deadline passes on Thursday.

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says he thinks the roster will be the same after the trade deadline on Thursday. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 8, 2022

There have been numerous trade rumors surrounding the Nets, most notably with James Harden. Harden has been a prime trade piece in a potential Ben Simmons deal with the 76ers, but that looks unlikely to happen at this time.

The Nets started out the season on fire, but have lost eight of 10 going into Tuesday night’s game against the Celtics. They’re currently seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record.

This slide has fueled a lot of the trade chatter since Brooklyn has been decimated by injuries. Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Alridge, and Joe Harris are all currently out, plus Kyrie Irving can’t play in home games.

In Irving’s case, that’s due to the New York City COVID-19 vaccination requirement since he’s not vaccinated.

Time will only tell if general manager Sean Marks proves Nash right.