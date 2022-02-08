The Spun

Nets Coach Steve Nash Sends Clear Message Before NBA Trade Deadline

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash on the court.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Steve Nash follows the action against Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a pre season game at Staples Center on October 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash doesn’t think the organization will make changes leading up to the trade deadline.

In fact, Nash went as far as to say that the roster will be the same after the deadline passes on Thursday.

There have been numerous trade rumors surrounding the Nets, most notably with James Harden. Harden has been a prime trade piece in a potential Ben Simmons deal with the 76ers, but that looks unlikely to happen at this time.

The Nets started out the season on fire, but have lost eight of 10 going into Tuesday night’s game against the Celtics. They’re currently seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record.

This slide has fueled a lot of the trade chatter since Brooklyn has been decimated by injuries. Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Alridge, and Joe Harris are all currently out, plus Kyrie Irving can’t play in home games.

In Irving’s case, that’s due to the New York City COVID-19 vaccination requirement since he’s not vaccinated.

Time will only tell if general manager Sean Marks proves Nash right.

