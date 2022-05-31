Nets Could Reportedly Be Open To Blockbuster Trade

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets could be looking to make major changes during the offseason.

Their front office obviously isn't happy with the way they bowed out in the playoffs. They won the play-in series and were then swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

That Nets-Celtics series was expected to be one of the closest series of the first round until it wasn't.

There's now a big rumor going around about the Nets being open to a sign-and-trade that involves Kyrie Irving.

SNY's Ian Begley is reporting that some teams around the league believe the Nets would be open to it if Irving opts out of his current deal.

Irving currently has a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

This could be wishful thinking from other teams as Irving said last month that he plans to stay with the Nets. If that happens, he'll have another go at it with all-star Kevin Durant.

It could be a wild offseason up in Brooklyn.