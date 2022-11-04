Nets General Manager Reveals If He Considered Releasing Kyrie Irving

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has been suspended for at least five games without pay.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard received this punishment after he refused to take accountability for promoting a film that contained harmful anti-semitic tropes.

After he was suspended, Kyrie finally issued an apology with a lengthy statement on Instagram. Nets general manager Sean Marks feels this is a good start, but he still wants the point guard to meet with Jewish leaders and take other steps before he returns to the court.

Marks said he never considered the possibility of releasing Irving, per NBA insider Nick Friedell.

Kyrie has caused quite a bit of trouble for Marks and the Nets during his time in Brooklyn. Last year, it was the COVID-19 vaccination situation. Now, this controversy has shrouded another dark cloud over the Nets' brutal start to the 2022-23 season.

Through eight games this season, Kyrie is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest. The earliest chance for his return from suspension is a November 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.