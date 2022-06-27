Nets Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Kyrie Irving

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After a tumultuous season that went from NBA title favorites to being swept in the first round, the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are ready for a divorce.

According to Nets insider Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Kyrie has been granted permission to seek sign-and-trade offers from other NBA teams. The move comes amid reports that the Nets are unwilling to sign Kyrie to a new contract with any significant guarantees.

Kyrie's two-year stint with the Nets will end after three seasons but just 103 games played - fewer than the two-year stint he had with the Boston Celtics. Whether any other team will give Kyrie what he wants remains to be seen.

The more pressing issue for the Nets right now will be the repercussions of letting him go. Kevin Durant joined the Nets in large part because he wanted to play alongside his friend Kyrie.

With Kyrie getting the boot, there's a good chance that KD follows him. The fact that KD hasn't spoken to the Nets front office amid these controversies doesn't bode well for them either.

But if Nets fans are hoping to turn Kyrie into Russell Westbrook, they may be disappointed. Winfield reported that it remains "unlikely" that Westbrook joins the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets tore everything apart in order to build around the star duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. And it didn't even get them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

This debacle with Kyrie will haunt the Nets for a long time.