Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On PG Kyrie Irving

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It's clear that there has been damage done to the relationship that Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets once had. But it also appears that the Nets have decided whether to let that damage break them apart or try and hash things out.

By the looks of things, the Nets are going to try and hash things out. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nets have informed teams that they are going to keep Kyrie and are no longer open to trading him.

Charania reported that Kyrie has been "holding constructive dialogue" with the team this offseason. Whether or not this manifests in Kyrie agreeing to play for them remains to be seen though.

The news comes amid reports that the Nets are open to the idea of trading star forward Kevin Durant. By most accounts, Durant has resolved himself to leave the Nets and not play for them anymore.

Kyrie Irving joined the Nets alongside Durant in 2019. But injuries and the pandemic have limited him to just 103 games with them.

Things really came to a head this past season, where Irving's refusal to get vaccinated kept him from playing home games in Brooklyn until late into the season. He wound up playing only 29 games before the Nets were swept in the playoffs.

Now it seems like the Nets are going to be keeping Kyrie and not Durant. Nets fans probably aren't going to love that.

Is it worth mending the fences with Kyrie Irving?