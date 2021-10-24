Look: Protest Outside NBA Arena On Sunday Afternoon

The Brooklyn Nets are set to play their first home game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season on Sunday afternoon. They will do so without Kyrie Irving.

Irving, who has not been vaccinated, is prohibited from playing Nets home games this season due to New York City’s public event protocols. Brooklyn has also decided that Irving will not be playing on the road. He’s officially out until something changes with his vaccine status.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” the Nets announced. “Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

Sunday evening, the Nets open their 2021-22 regular season against the Hornets. Prior to tipoff, a protest is taking place outside the arena.

The scene outside Barclays Center where a group of protesters chant, “No vaccine mandate, Stand with Kyrie.” Several hold “Stand with Kyrie” signs. This is the Nets’ home opener. Kyrie Irving will be away from team until he complies with NYC vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/833DqYOLf7 — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 24, 2021

Brooklyn and Charlotte are scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. E.T.

The game is scheduled to air on YES.