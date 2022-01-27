Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason.

Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.

However, according to reports from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, that speculation is inaccurate. Harden has reportedly communicated his commitment to the Nets’ front office.

So, the Nets will not be listening to any trade offers for Harden heading into next month’s trade deadline. The All-Star guard is staying put – for now, at least.

“The Brooklyn Nets won’t listen to trade deadline overtures for James Harden, a resolve largely rooted in the All-NBA guard’s repeated insistences to ownership and management that he’s committed to the franchise,” he reports.

The Nets are having a somewhat frustrating season, thanks to the Kyrie Irving situation and the Kevin Durant injury.

However, Brooklyn remains a top contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets surely want to hold onto Harden for as long as possible. It sounds like he’ll be sticking around for the rest of the season, at least.