Nets Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has yet to play for the Brooklyn Nets this season and it’s unclear what that might change for the Eastern Conference franchise.

Due to New York City rules, Irving, who is unvaccinated, is unable to play in Brooklyn home games. The Nets later decided that Irving will sit out of away games, as well. He is currently away from the team until his situation changes.

The Nets obviously miss Irving, though it remains to be seen when – or if – he’ll be back.

Brooklyn owner Joseph Tsai had a brutally honest admission on Irving’s status this week.

Tsai is unsure when Irving will be back.

“I don’t know,” Tsai told ESPN. “Either he has to be vaccinated in order to come back if the New York mandate is still in place. And don’t ask me when they may or may not change the New York mandate. Again, if you ask the people that are making decisions at the city level, they are going to say we are going to rely on science, rely on what the health department tells us [in order to proceed].”

Brooklyn is 3-3 on the season.

The Nets are set to host the Pistons on Sunday night.