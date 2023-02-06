Nets Owner Reportedly Shot Down 1 Kyrie Irving Trade Destination

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai didn't say much about Kyrie Irving during Kyrie's 3.5-year stay. But it appears he may have played a role in determining where he would be traded - or not traded.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Tsai reportedly had the "objective" of sending him somewhere other than the Los Angeles Lakers. Per the report, Tsai did not want to see Kyrie sent to his preferred destination and reunite with LeBron James.

To that end, the Nets reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from the Lakers. WFAN reported that the Lakers were offering two first-round picks and Russell Westbrook to bring Kyrie into the fold.

However, Tsai apparently took issue with Kyrie's behavior and may not have been keen on rewarding him for making his franchise look like a laughingstock over the past couple of years.

Kyrie Irving wound up playing less than 150 games in 3.5 seasons with the Nets and never even got them to the Eastern Conference Finals. Along the way, Kyrie frequently clashed with coaches and the media, while his vaccination status last season kept him away from the team for all but 29 games.

The Nets were probably happy to get at least something back for the player who had given them so many headaches, but they may not have wanted him to get the last laugh.

