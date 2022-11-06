Nets Reportedly Have 6-Item Checklist For Kyrie Irving Before He Can Return

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have set the parameters for Kyrie Irving's eventual return, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Per Charania:

"Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: Apologize/condemn movie, $500K donation to anti-hate causes, sensitivity training, antisemitic training, meet with ADL, Jewish leaders, meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding."

Fans reacted to the Nets six-step program.

"Kyrie was wrong but this not excessive?" asked Kameron Hay.

"They got this man going NBA 2K side missions."

"Robert Sarver was running around shouting racial slurs and committing sexual misconduct in the workplace and his only punishment was being forced to sell the team lmao when is his meeting with black leaders???"

"Yeah he might be done," tweeted David Dennis Jr.

"Kanye right now:"

"Nets made this public for a reason btw."

"This ain’t about posting a link to a movie for the Nets," another asserted.

Do you see Kyrie completing this list?