Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks.

While Durant is no doubt a generational talent, it makes sense that the Timberwolves would turn down this deal.

With KAT coming off his third All-Star season and Edwards proving himself as one of the top up-and-coming players in the league, Minnesota has a great deal to look forward to after this past season. Four additional draft picks on top of these two bright young players would just be too much to give up for Durant — a player who's made the habit of leaving his previous teams in the dust.

The Nets have reportedly made it clear that they hope to land a "blue-chip" player plus multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Durant.

While some team will likely bite on an offer for the superstar forward, the Timberwolves seem content with what they're building in Minnesota.