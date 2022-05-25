Nets Reportedly Make Decision On Kyrie Irving Contract

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world a few years ago when they were able to land both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency.

After making a trade for James Harden, it looked like the Nets were set up for years of success. However, the 2021-22 season saw the Big 3 evaporate after the Nets were forced to trade a disgruntled Harden.

Now, it seems like Kyrie Irving might be next. According to a report from the New York Daily News, the Nets aren't willing to offer Kyrie Irving a longterm deal.

Here's more from the report:

This is why the Nets’ championship hopes hinge on an amicable solution with Irving, whose personal decision not to get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history have left the Nets hesitant, and now, according to a source familiar with the Nets’ thought process, outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension.

That shouldn't come as a total shock to Nets fans after GM Sean Marks' comments about Kyrie after the season.

"I think that’s something we’ve been discussing, and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said. “It's honestly not just Kyrie, we have decisions to make on a variety of free agents. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks for us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own..

Will Kyrie be in Brooklyn for the long haul?