Nets Rumored To Be Eyeing 2 Players For Kevin Durant

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Understandably, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to land some big-time talent in exchange for NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets will only accept a trade that yields a "blue chip" player like Brandon Ingram or Scottie Barnes.

Earlier this month, Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn organization. As one of the league's premier players, he should be able to pull in a massive haul for the Nets.

Ingram, who boasts a similar frame and play style as KD, is coming fresh off yet another solid season after his first All-Star selection in 2019-20. This past season, he averaged 22.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Barnes, who arguably has even greater potential than Ingram, is also coming off an impressive 2021-22 campaign. The rising-star Toronto Raptor claimed Rookie of the Year honors behind 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

A trade involving either of these players would likely yield multiple first-round picks as well.