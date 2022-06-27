Nets Uninterested In Russell Westbrook: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after getting called with an offensive foul against Phoenix Suns during the second half of the game at Staples Center on October 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of parting ways with Kyrie Irving. But fans hoping to potentially replace him with Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook might be disappointed.

Appearing on SportsCenter this afternoon, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said that the Lakers' current offer in a sign-and-trade for Kyrie "is centered on Russell Westbrook." The problem is, the Nets are not interested.

Westbrook is coming off one of his worst seasons since his early days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His 18.5 points per game were his fewest since the 2009-10 season.

But Nets fans aren't even convinced that it's his decline in production that's off-putting. Some believe that it's the team's desire to avoid taking on his expiring contract or a desire to create a better culture staying their hand.

It certainly says a lot that the Brooklyn Nets might prefer to let Kyrie Irving's contract expire than bring on Russell Westbrook just to get rid of him.

Perhaps it's a sign that the Nets are getting ready for a total rebuild and might go away from the strategy of trying to sign the biggest stars they can get their hands on.

Then again, maybe the Nets will ultimately acquire Westbrook if they can get more players and picks in the process.

What will happen with Russell Westbrook? Will he stay in Los Angeles?