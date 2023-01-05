Networks Reportedly Eyeing NFL Head Coach For TV Job

Sean McVay continues to be a serious target for multiple jobs in the broadcasting world.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach passed on an offer from Amazon after his team's Super Bowl victory last season — but he may have some more offers on the table this coming offseason.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, NFL broadcasting partners are reportedly "eyeing" McVay as a potential game or studio analyst for the 2023 season.

“The (Rams) just had an abysmal year. I don’t know how optimistic that team is about the future. It could be an ominous situation,” a source said, per McCarthy. “I would expect networks to call (McVay) and gauge his interest again. I’m sure some already have.”

Rumors of McVay's possible retirement swirled after the Rams' Super Bowl victory last February. The 36-year-old head coach ultimately elected to run it back for another season, but he may now be regretting that decision.

This year's Rams team is 5-11 heading into Week 18. With no postseason run on the horizon, McVay will have plenty of time to weigh his options this offseason.