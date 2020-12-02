New CDC Guideline Could Be Great News For College, Professional Sports

College and professional sports leagues received an intriguing update on Tuesday that could drastically affect operations over the next few weeks.

According to Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) will shorten their recommended time period for quarantining after COVID-19 exposure. The number of days will drop from 14 to 10 days and only seven with a negative test.

Here’s the official announcement:

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Official: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantining after COVID-19 exposure to 10 days, 7 with a negative test,” Lemire tweeted.

The CDC has stuck by the 14-day period since the onset of the pandemic in the United States. As a result, commissioners of sports leagues around the country have followed the recommendations in the interest of safety.

Since the news is fresh, it’s hard to predict exactly what it will mean for sports. However, based on how leagues have adhered to the CDC guidelines so far, this announcement will likely usher in some changes.

Already, Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic started to speculate on how college sports leaders will approach the announcement. She expects universities to adopt the guidelines quickly, acknowledging the affect they will have on playing games.

I'd expect college athletic conferences to adopt these changes. This will have a huge impact on college basketball's ability to get through its season: https://t.co/WMcVIOFPVW — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) December 1, 2020

(There will be a *lot* of happy athletic administrators and coaches out there tonight.) — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) December 1, 2020

Both professional and collegiate teams and leagues have struggled over the last week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in the United States. The Baltimore Ravens dealt with a outbreak in the NFL, while universities across the country saw positive tests inside programs.

Time will tell what the updated CDC guidelines mean for sports. Hopefully, leagues can adjust to keep athletes on the field and on the court safely.