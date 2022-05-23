New Details Emerge About Dwayne Haskins: NFL World Reacts

The full story on the tragic death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins didn't fully come out when it initially happened. But new details make what happened even more tragic.

According to Florida sports reporter Andy Slater, Haskins had a BAC of .24 when he was struck and killed by a truck in April. Per the report, Haskins had been out drinking at a nightclub when he got into a fight before leaving.

Haskins was allegedly in the car with a woman when they ran out of gas. He reportedly went walking around for 20 minutes trying to find gasoline when he was struck. Police say that his death was an accident.

But that isn't much comfort to NFL fans who were already saddened by Haskins' death. Some are criticizing Slater for publishing the new details, while others are even more sad by what happened:

Dwayne Haskins was a star at Ohio State who led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten titles and Rose Bowl win in 2018. He broke every major single-season passing record that year.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins would become the first Buckeyes quarterback to go in the first-round of the draft in decades.

Haskins was selected No. 15 overall by Washington and completed 60-percent of his passes for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons.

Last year Haskins was a backup on the Pittsburgh Steelers.