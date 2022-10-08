New Details Emerge After Mike Hart Collapsed On Sideline

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After a scary incident that saw assistant coach Mike Hart carted off the Michigan sideline, Hart is now reportedly being transported to the hospital for further testing.

Per FOX via The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach:

"FOX just reported that Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had a seizure on the sideline and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation."

Hart collapsed in the first quarter and was put on a stretcher before leaving the field. The Wolverines sideline was visibly shook up seeing their coach go down like that.

In the latest update, FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft said: "Coach Mike Hart has left Memorial Stadium in an ambulance for further evaluation with his wife by his side and he was alert on the stretcher, giving the thumbs up."

Hart rejoined his alma mater as an assistant in 2021. The school's all-time leading rusher, he enjoyed a standout career as a four-year starter in Michigan's backfield from 2004-2007.