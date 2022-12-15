New Details Emerge After NFL Player's Surprising Release

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets released safety Will Parks in a very weird fashion on Thursday.

According to Rich Cimini, Parks wasn't at practice on Wednesday for a "non-injury related" reason but then practiced on Thursday before he got released.

The Jets are hoping to get him back on their practice squad on Friday if he clears waivers, per Cimini.

Before his release, Parks appeared in 11 games this season, totaling five tackles (four solo). This comes after he spent three games with the Jets last season, totaling nine tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended.

He spent the first four seasons of his career in Denver with the Broncos before splitting the 2020 season with them and the Philadelphia Eagles (his hometown team).

For Parks' career, he has appeared in 86 games and has racked up 194 total tackles (142 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 14 passes defended.