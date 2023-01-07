New Details Emerge After Patriots Suspended 2 Players

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Late Friday afternoon brought the news that the New England Patriots had suspended two players.

The Patriots moved both cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list. At first it wasn't exactly clear what each player did to deserve the suspension.

However, ESPN's Mike Reiss revealed new details of the suspensions.

Here's more from ESPN:

According to a source, the team suspension is due, in part, to differing viewpoints on if Bailey was ready to return to game action. ...Reporters saw Jones last Friday emptying belongings from his locker into a large bag, which seemed to indicate he was leaving the team instead of continuing with his rehabilitation. A source said the suspension is related, in part, to Jones being fined by the team for missing rehabilitation appointments.

The Patriots selected Jones out of Arizona State with their fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 13 games, making two starts, 30 tackles, two interceptions, a pick six and six passes defended.

Bailey earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2020, but has struggled this season prior to shutting it down with an injury.