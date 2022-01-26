New Details Emerge Following Arrest Of Raiders Player

On Wednesday, Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs pleaded guilty to careless driving after initially being charged with DUI.

Per Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “… Hobbs entered a guilty plea to one count of unlawful manners of driving-careless driving.” Adding, the CB “was originally arrested for DUI, but his blood test showed he was under the legal limit.”

Hobbs was arrested in the early hours of January 3 following the Raiders Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. According to TMZ Sports, the 22-year-old was found asleep at the wheel in a parking lot exit ramp.

After Hobbs was booked, toxicology reports revealed Hobbs was actually under the legal limit to warrant a DUI charge. The Raiders DB’s guilty plea means he’ll have to pay a fine and serve 20 hours of community service to avoid a month-long jail sentence.

That said, January 3 wasn’t Hobbs only run in with the law. Weeks later, the Illinois product was ticketed for reckless driving. Allegedly going 110 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. Hobbs is scheduled to appear in court in a few months for that citation.

Despite Hobbs’ legal troubles, he remains on the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster. And even played in the team’s playoff game against the Bengals.

A fifth-round pick in last year’s draft, Hobbs played in 16 games for the Raiders this season, starting nine. In that span, the rookie CB racked up 74 tackles, three passes defensed, an interception, forced fumble and sack.