New Details Emerge Following Chiefs Player’s Arrest This Week

Distractions have unfortunately played a role in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ preparations for this weekend’s Divisional Round.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested this week for misdemeanor property damage. The incident occurred when Gay was reportedly visiting his son and got into an argument with his son’s mother. He caused around $225 in property damage to various items like a vacuum and cell phone.

A new development has entered the fold. Gay pled not guilty in front of a Johnson County judge on Thursday. He’s expected to be released from jail at some point this afternoon.

It’s unclear if Gay will be able to play on Sunday when the Chiefs play the Bills in the Divisional Round.

“Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor criminal property damage before a Johnson County judge Thursday following his arrest during an incident involving an ex-partner late Wednesday inside an Overland Park apartment,” writes Zach Murdock and Sam McDowell of The Wichita Eagle.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay pleaded not guilty at his court appearance today, via Zoom. pic.twitter.com/ThXwQuNHn5 — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 20, 2022

When healthy, Willie Gay started for the Kansas City Chiefs defense this season. His status for Sunday’s playoff game is in jeopardy, though.

The Chiefs battle the Bills this Sunday. The winner will advance to the AFC Championship.

The Wichita Eagle reports Gay is scheduled to appear back in court on Mar. 2.