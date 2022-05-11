New Details Emerge From Alabama DB Eli Ricks' Arrest

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After two years at LSU, Eli Ricks decided to jump in the transfer portal and wound up at the University of Alabama. But his time in Tuscaloosa got off to a rough start when he got arrested earlier this month.

Details on the arrest were scarce in the immediate aftermath. At the time he was clocked for speeding - going 91 mph in a 70 mph zone.

But on Wednesday, Mike Rodak of AL.com revealed some new details. Ricks was found to be in possession of one gram of marijuana when taken into custody in Mississippi. He was cited for speeding and not having insurance.

While the marijuana in Ricks' possession only had a value of $20, it may cost him a lot more. Mississippi has some pretty draconian drug possession laws.

If charged as a misdemeanor, Ricks could face a $1,000 fine or up to a year in jail. If charged as a felony, he could face a $10,000 fine and 1-4 years in jail.

Eli Ricks was a five-star prospect coming out of high school in 2020. In two seasons at LSU, Ricks had 31 tackles, five interceptions and six passes defended.

Ricks was an All-SEC and All-American as a freshman with the Tigers. But he missed time in 2021 and had just one interception last year.

Now he's joining Alabama where he will potentially replace All-SEC cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. But his first year in Alabama might be a short one if Nick Saban punishes him.