New Details Emerge From Bills' Handling Of Allegations Against Matt Araiza

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on August 05, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

On Thursday night, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged.

Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. In the immediate aftermath of the allegations becoming public, fans wondered when the Bills learned of his alleged conduct.

Well, according to a new report, the team was not aware of the allegations during the 2022 NFL Draft. However, the team reportedly was aware of the allegations when it cut veteran punter Matt Haack earlier this week.

"Source tells me the Bills were made aware of the accusations against Araiza last month. They did not know when they drafted him, but did know when they cut Matt Haack on Monday," reporter Tim Graham said.

Buffalo obviously felt comfortable enough to part ways with Araiza's only competition on the roster.

The Bills issued a statement after the allegations emerged.

“We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case legal, we will have no other comment at this point," the statement read.

We'll have to wait and see if the Bills keep Araiza on the roster following the troubling allegations.