New Details Emerge From Chiefs Wide Receiver Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs' recent trade for wide receiver Kadarius Toney has apparently been in the works for quite some time.

On Wednesday, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was interested in trading for the former Giants pass catcher earlier this offseason.

Obviously Veach and the Kansas City organization had to wait a little bit longer, but they final got their man before this year's trade deadline.

The Chiefs sent a 2023 third-round conditional draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to New York in exchange for Toney, a former first-round pick. Despite high expectations, Toney never truly got things going with the Giants.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were in need of dynamic wide receiver depth following the recent departure of Tyreek Hill. Toney fills this need perfectly.

“(I’m) glad to have him here. Obviously (he’s) a playmaker who can make a lot of plays happen.. Let’s get him rolling into our culture and see what he can do," Mahomes said after the trade went down, per Chiefs Wire.

The Chiefs will face off against the Titans in a Week 9 matchup on Sunday.