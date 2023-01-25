New Details Emerge From Cowboys Player's Car Accident
Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was reportedly clocking 98 MPH in a 55 MPH zone while weaving between cars before Dec. 22's crash that saw him tagged with misdemeanor reckless driving.
According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, the affidavit revealed the second-round pick averaged 92 MPH prior to hitting a 71-year-old woman in an SUV attempting to turn into a parking lot.
Per the document (paraphrased by the officer on-scene):
She advised as she was midway through the turn, a black Corvette came around another vehicle at a high rate of speed. She advised there was nothing she could do, and the Corvette struck her car.
Shortly before the accident, a witness had reportedly warned authorities about a car running a red light and swerving between lanes. Although Williams denied going through a red and estimated he was only going about 65 to 75 MPH.
The Cowboys rookie missed the team's Christmas Eve matchup against the Eagles after being listed on the injury report with a neck strain and concussion. Telling reporters on Dec. 26:
The accident, I look back over it and am just thankful for life. You know? Being that Christmas [was] right around, the biggest gift we have is life every day because you never know. I encourage everyone to hug their loved ones. Any dispute with family members, anything, end it because you’ll never know when that day is. Me going through that, it's like, 'Dang.' I called family members, my mom, everybody to check on them. You never know.