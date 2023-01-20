New Details Emerge From Damar Hamlin's Recovery

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin has made remarkable strides in his recovery since suffering cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game on Jan. 2.

While his recovery so far has been miraculous, the Buffalo Bills safety still has a good ways to go before he's back to 100%.

Hamlin's longtime friend and business partner, Jordon Rooney, released a statement to ESPN on Thursday night:

"Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery. Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily.

"He's upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."

Hamlin has been back at team facilities "almost daily" according to Bills head coach Sean McDermott. The 24-year-old safety did not attend his team's Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, but there's a chance he's in the house for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Bengals.