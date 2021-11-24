New Details Emerge From Developing Everson Griffen Situation

Local police have given an update regarding the Everson Griffen situation.

On Wednesday morning, the Vikings defensive end posted a video and screenshots of texts to social media, alleging that someone was trying to kill him and asking for help.

ESPN NFL writer Kevin Seifert shared a statement from police on Twitter. According to the statement from police, Everson is refusing to leave his home.

Per local police, via @LouRaguse, Everson Griffen has refused to come out of his home. Efforts to resolve the situation are ongoing. https://t.co/oID6zaZHTX — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 24, 2021

The posts have since been deleted, but it doesn’t make them any less concerning. Griffen’s video showed him holding a gun that he says was registered to him. He also alleges a Vikings teammate helped him acquire the firearm.

Everson Griffen has been very open about his mental health struggles in the past. In 2018, the four-time Pro Bowler took a leave from the team in order address some of the issues he was facing.

The Minnesota Vikings also issued a statement regarding the matter.

“Vikings represeantives and team’s mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen’s home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement,” the statement reads.

“Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everyone and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time.”

All we can hope is that Everson Griffen doesn’t do anything to harm himself, or anyone else. This serves as yet another reminder that mental health struggles need to be taken seriously.

Hopefully Griffen is one day able to find the peace he needs. And lead a long, healthy life with his family.