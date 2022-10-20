New Details Emerge From Elijah Moore's Trade Request

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets reacts in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Some eyebrows were raised when New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore was absent from practice on Thursday.

He didn't have an injury coming into this week so fans were fascinated to see if something happened. It turns out that head coach Robert Saleh gave him a "personal day" before he reportedly requested a trade, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Since that report came out, more details have come out regarding Moore's absence from practice. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Moore was absent due to him being upset with his usage.

It even got to a point where he voiced his displeasure to members of the Jets organization before Saleh stepped in and sent him home.

Right now, the Jets aren't considering a trade but that can change if a team calls with a good offer before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Moore only had one reception for 11 yards last week in the Jets' 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. For the season, he only has 16 receptions for 203 yards and no touchdowns.