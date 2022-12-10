New Details Emerge From Grant Wahl's Sudden Death

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Co-founder of Kicking + Screening Greg Lalas (Center - L), Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl (Center - R) and guests join Budweiser, official beer of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, for the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York on April 8, 2014 in New York City. This years festival boasts 11 films from eight countries, including the theatrical world premieres of two films from Budweisers Rise As One documentary series, which will air on FOX in more than 80 countries worldwide. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Late Friday night the sporting world was rocked by the death of beloved sports journalist Grant Wahl.

The longtime sports writer was covering a game between Argentina and the Netherlands during the World Cup in Qatar when he passed away. He was just 48 years old.

Details surrounding his death were limited on Friday night, but new details emerged this morning. According to a report from ESPN, Wahl fell back in his seat and was immediately tended to by medical personnel.

Here's more from ESPN:

US media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in the press box at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and they were later told that Wahl had died. "He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital," the World Cup organizing committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death.

In recent content he posted, Wahl said he visited a medical clinic in Qatar on Monday. He was eventually diagnosed with bronchitis, but said he was feeling better after receiving medication.

Earlier in the World Cup, Wahl went viral for wearing a rainbow-themed shirt and wrist-band.

Our thoughts are with Wahl's family and friends during this difficult time.