New Details Emerge From Jason Pierre-Paul's Visit With Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul #90 celebrates a sack of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning #10 during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 18, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Jason Pierre-Paul might be playing in the AFC North next season.

The veteran edge visited with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. That visit reportedly continued into this Friday.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Pierre-Paul's visit with the Ravens went well. So much so, he was still meeting with members of Baltimore's organization on Friday morning.

It sounds like a deal could be coming down the road, although nothing's confirmed yet.

"My understanding is the #Ravens visit with Jason Pierre-Paul went well after a long day from his physical to meeting with folks," said Anderson. "Pierre-Paul was still meeting as of about less than a couple hours ago, per source. We’ll see if both sides can get something done moving forward."

The Ravens could desperately use an edge rusher. Jason Pierre-Paul, meanwhile, is still making an impact at 33 years of age.

Last season, Pierre-Paul had 31 total tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will the veteran edge be playing in Baltimore this upcoming season? It sounds like things are trending that way.